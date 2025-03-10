Playback speed
Trump 2.0 Playlist

Songs you can play at the protests.
David Rovics
Mar 10, 2025
1
1
All growing social movements need lots of music, or they fizzle and die, as history demonstrates amply. One effort at a contribution to the Trump 2.0 protests are the songs on the Trump 2.0 playlist at davidrovics.com/trump. Anyone is welcome to download the playlist and play it through whatever speakers you got. And if I'm in the neighborhood, I'll play them live. The video up there is a highlights reel of the playlist.

David Rovics
