This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
A History of the World According to David Rovics
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -55:03
-55:03

A History of the World According to David Rovics

Episode 1 is here, and more are either coming soon, or they're all already in my Everything folder, depending on whether you're in the CSA!
David Rovics
Dec 22, 2024
Share
Transcript

This is the first episode in my new podcast series, A History of the World According to David Rovics. In this series, I take on history, starting with what we Americans call the Colonial Era, then working our way forward, tightening up the timeline as we go.

I'll upload new episodes every so often, gratis, here and on other platforms, including at davidrovics.com/history.

For those who are able to become paid subscribers, those who can join my Community-Supported Art program are the folks who make it possible for me to keep doing what I do. If you're already a paid subscriber, thank you! (These posts always go out to everyone, either way...)

The first ten episodes are already up, for CSA members. They can be found in the Everything folder. If you're a CSA member, whether you signed up through Substack, Patreon, Bandcamp, or at davidrovics.com/subscribe, you should have gotten a welcome email with the link to the Everything folder, but feel free to contact me if you need that again!

Koto Crowdfunder

I finally decided this little apartment does need a koto in it after all. Here’s the Koto Crowdfunder if you agree!

London Calling!

We have one gig in London in March, and one in Portsmouth. Lots of room for more, anywhere on those lovely islands, if there are more folks out there who might be inclined to organize something! Same goes for California, Massachusetts, and then in July, Australia.

Discussion about this podcast

This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
David Rovics
Recent Episodes
"The Citizens' Commission to Investigate the FBI" REMIX
  David Rovics
"So Many Ways to Kill a CEO" REMIX
  David Rovics
Watching the World Shrink While Booking the Next Tour
  David Rovics
New song: "So Many Ways to Kill a CEO"
  David Rovics
"35 Children A Day" REMIX
  David Rovics
"In Amsterdam" VIDEO REMIX
  David Rovics
New song: "The Citizens' Commission to Investigate the FBI"
  David Rovics