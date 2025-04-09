10 minutes in the life of a protest singer

I've sung at a lot of protests over the decades, most of which are nowhere to be found online in recorded form. Some lonely videos are up on YouTube, with tiny numbers of views, there but not there. Hearing about protests across the US last weekend, and specifically how almost none of them involved live performers on the stages along with the speakers, I felt inspired to spend much of a day playing with Canva and making this video mash-up of protest singer footage.

2 more gigs in England + tours in BC, Denmark, Australia, and more

We had great times in Scotland last weekend, and we’re looking forward to 2 more gigs in southern England this weekend — Saturday in London and Sunday in Hastings.

Later in April I’m looking forward to spending a long weekend in BC, doing two shows on Vancouver Island, in Cumberland and Denman Island, as well as a show in the city of Vancouver.

In Denmark I’ll be playing in Aalborg on May 1st and Skanderborg on May 3rd. I’ll be around from April 29 until the morning of May 5, though, and I’d love to do shows in other towns if anyone is inclined to organize anything. I’m always happy to sing at protests, too (for free).

July in Australia already most certainly will involve some wonderful events in Sydney, Katoomba, Canberra, and Brisbane. Kamala and I would love to have more gigs to add to those, and once again we’re happy to sing at protests (for free).

Details about most of those upcoming gigs can be found at davidrovics.com/tour, and for the ones that aren’t yet listed, they will be soon. No advance tickets needed for any of these gigs, though for some of them they are available.