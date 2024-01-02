"Wounded Child -- No Surviving Family (WCNSF)" REMIX

This is the newly-remixed version of the song that will be part of the upcoming album. The rest of the songs in the series are at davidrovics.com/palestine.
In late November I wrote this song, about an acronym that had been written on the bodies of many children across Gaza, back before all the hospitals had been bombed into oblivion.
Jan 2, 2024
