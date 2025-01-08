A History of the World According to David Rovics EPISODE 9

Listen to everything from the beginning at davidrovics.com/ahistoryoftheworld or just start with this one!

2000-2002

The rise of the global justice movement in its many forms, such as the guerrilla gardening movement represented by groups like More Gardens in New York City (“The More Gardens Song”)

The Biotic Baking Brigade (“Song for the Biotic Baking Brigade”)

The beginning of the Second Intifada in Palestine (“Children of Jerusalem”)

The attacks of September 11th, 2001 and the new antiwar movement (“The Dying Firefighter”)

Al-Qaeda and “War on Terror” (“Promised Land”)

Barbara Lee, the sole dissenter in the US Congress after 9/11 (“Barbara Lee”)

The arrest of Ana Belen Montes and the ongoing US campaign to subjugate Cuba (“Song for Ana Belen Montes”)

9/11 and suspicious events in Hollywood, Florida (“Hollywood Bread”)

The invasion of Afghanistan and the bombing of Kama Ado by the US Air Force (“The Village Where Nothing Happened”)

The opening of an internment camp at the US’s naval base on the island of Cuba, Guantanamo Bay (“Guantanamo Bay”)

2025

Plans for 2025 for the Ministry of Culture include a March-April tour that will take us to Mexico City for St. Patrick’s Day, then California, England, Scotland, and back to the Pacific Northwest with gigs in British Columbia by late April. In July, another tour of Australia! If you’re in any of those regions — or somewhere else, for that matter — we’d love to hear from you about doing something in your town.