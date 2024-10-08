This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
"Whatever They'll Pay" REMIX
0:00
-2:28

"Whatever They'll Pay" REMIX

Here we have a feisty remix of a song about corporate profiteering from corrupt governance, in the form of a gigantic Danish pharmaceutical corporation and all the excess baggage of the American gut.
David Rovics
Oct 08, 2024
Share
Transcript

Portland: in the squats of Manhattan, on posters promoting protests during the era of the global justice movement, or on the cover of the New Yorker magazine are some of the places you may have seen Eric Drooker's amazing work, along with my album covers. Hope to see you at Powell's on Sunday!

EUROPE & US: some of the dates are still to be confirmed, but the basic format of the upcoming tour is clear. Kamala and I (aka the Ministry of Culture) start in Belgium, then we go to Denmark, Norway, hopefully also Sweden, then Iceland, and parts of the US — namely the northeast and the northwest.

We have free dates for doing more gigs, if anyone’s interested in organizing anything! If you’re flexible about the day of the week and such, we could potentially do additional gigs in Belgium, the Netherlands, the areas of Germany around Cologne or Hamburg, anywhere in Denmark, the southern half of Norway, parts of Sweden, anywhere in Iceland, the northeastern US and the northwestern US. The graphic below gives you the idea of when we’re in different areas…

Discussion about this podcast

This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
David Rovics
Recent Episodes
Gig Organizing 101
  David Rovics
"Arc of Justice" REMIX
  David Rovics
"Ballad of Donald and Kamala (When It Comes to Israel)" REMIX
  David Rovics
New song: "Arc of Justice"
  David Rovics
Whatever They'll Pay (Ballad of Lars Fruergaard Joergensen)
  David Rovics
Canadian Cancellations
  David Rovics
"Aysenur" REMIX #FreePalestine
  David Rovics