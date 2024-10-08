"Whatever They'll Pay" REMIX

Portland: in the squats of Manhattan, on posters promoting protests during the era of the global justice movement, or on the cover of the New Yorker magazine are some of the places you may have seen Eric Drooker's amazing work, along with my album covers. Hope to see you at Powell's on Sunday!

EUROPE & US: some of the dates are still to be confirmed, but the basic format of the upcoming tour is clear. Kamala and I (aka the Ministry of Culture) start in Belgium, then we go to Denmark, Norway, hopefully also Sweden, then Iceland, and parts of the US — namely the northeast and the northwest.

We have free dates for doing more gigs, if anyone’s interested in organizing anything! If you’re flexible about the day of the week and such, we could potentially do additional gigs in Belgium, the Netherlands, the areas of Germany around Cologne or Hamburg, anywhere in Denmark, the southern half of Norway, parts of Sweden, anywhere in Iceland, the northeastern US and the northwestern US. The graphic below gives you the idea of when we’re in different areas…