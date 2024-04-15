In this episode I explore:
The deportation of the Tolpuddle farmworkers in 1834 in Dorset, England, and the movement that rallied around them
The famine and uprising in Minnesota led by Little Crow in 1862
The Winnipeg General Strike of 1918
Ram Mohamed Singh Azad's trip from India to England to assassinate one of the former colonial officials responsible for the Amritsar Massacre
The mutiny on the Columbia Eagle ship transporting napalm from the US to Vietnam, led by Clyde McKay and Al Glatkowski
The seizure of the US Embassy by students in Tehran in 1979
The building of the world's biggest windmill by activists in Denmark in the 1970's
The attacks carried out by Al Qaeda on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon on September 11th, 2001
The martyrdom of Aaron Bushnell on February 25th, 2024, at the gates of the Israeli Embassy in Washington, DC
Up the Rebels session 2: Songs of Resistance