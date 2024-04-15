1

Up the Rebels session 2: Songs of Resistance

The second episode of my periodic broadcasts of songs specifically related to various forms of resistance presents an entirely new set of songs and stories.
David Rovics
Apr 15, 2024
1
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

In this episode I explore:

  • The deportation of the Tolpuddle farmworkers in 1834 in Dorset, England, and the movement that rallied around them

  • The famine and uprising in Minnesota led by Little Crow in 1862

  • The Winnipeg General Strike of 1918

  • Ram Mohamed Singh Azad's trip from India to England to assassinate one of the former colonial officials responsible for the Amritsar Massacre

  • The mutiny on the Columbia Eagle ship transporting napalm from the US to Vietnam, led by Clyde McKay and Al Glatkowski

  • The seizure of the US Embassy by students in Tehran in 1979

  • The building of the world's biggest windmill by activists in Denmark in the 1970's

  • The attacks carried out by Al Qaeda on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon on September 11th, 2001

  • The martyrdom of Aaron Bushnell on February 25th, 2024, at the gates of the Israeli Embassy in Washington, DC

1 Comment
This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
David Rovics
Recent Episodes
18:40
Linda Wiener's Echo
  
David Rovics
2:43
"Smashing Elbit Systems" REMIX
  
David Rovics
15:00
The Hasbara Trolls Switch Platforms
  
David Rovics
13:03
"The Rule of Law": Myth vs. Reality
  
David Rovics
3:54
Centralia REMIX
  
David Rovics
2:52
2:52
New music videos + UK Zionist Lobby Harassment of Me Continues
  
David Rovics
2:16
"This Is Genocide" REMIX + Live at CCB PLAYLIST
  
David Rovics