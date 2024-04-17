1

"Kevin Zeese" REMIX + Up the Rebels session 3

I've got one more preview of the upcoming album to share with you, and plans for another livestreamed Songs of Resistance episode.
David Rovics
Apr 17, 2024
Kevin Zeese was certainly one of the best organizers and one of the most generous souls I have ever had the pleasure of knowing. He died much too young, in September, 2020, at the age of 64. I wrote this song soon after he died.

Chet Gardiner was also an admirer of Kevin's, and he took the initiative to do his studio magic to the song, and to include it among the others that will be on our upcoming musical collaboration, the album to be titled Bearing Witness.

I’ll be live on X, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch. 19:00 GMT will be noon Pacific, 3 pm Eastern, 20:00 in London, 21:00 in Copenhagen.

For the shows in Oregon and Washington folks can purchase advance tickets on Eventbrite. More info about all the gigs can also be found at davidrovics.com/tour.

Other tours I’m currently booking include Australia, California, Scandinavia, England, Scotland, Wales, and Ireland!

