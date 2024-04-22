New song: "The Ballad of UK Lawyers for Israel"

Israel wages real, genocidal war against Palestinians. But in other arenas, the pro-Israel lobby in its various forms wages war against global public opinion. The Zionist entity targeting me in recent months has been UK Lawyers for Israel, so I wrote them a jingle.
The Ballad of UK Lawyers for Israel
I woke up one morning with an email in my inbox
Containing lies and slander, known locally as “bollocks”
I was about to tour in England, singing songs about
The holocaust in Gaza, when one of the venues pulled out
They had gotten a letter from UKLFI
Threatening consequences if they did not comply
As Israel commits its war crimes, more and more people see
But this brave bunch of barristers are gonna keep the world free
The list of their accomplishments are right there in black and white
They take credit openly right there on their website
If you got kicked off of PayPal, GoFundMe or Facebook
They probably brag about it – go and take a look
Anyone who calls out Israel as a fascist state
If they get any attention, they can expect to meet their fate
Lose their jobs, have lies and slander spread about their name
Canceling careers, that’s the name of the solicitors’ game
UK Lawyers for Israel intends to turn the tide
To advocate for the state that is committing genocide
If you cry out against the slaughter that could be their cue
Their next target might be you
You can see there on their website, their email list is tiny
But they can compensate in cash for what they lack in popularity
And their legal threats aren’t limited just to the UK
Wherever someone supports Palestine, they’ve got something to say
If it’s a gathering in Glasgow or a conference in Berlin
These livid lawyers will make sure that censorship will win
They’ve even got a charity, and a troll farm, too
And they don’t care if you are a Christian, a Muslim or a Jew
Chorus
They took the Labor Party, centered in their sights
And accused all the best of them of being antisemites
They took the best professors and they got them fired
They took former Supreme Court judges, said that they were liars
If you're afraid to speak out, the roots of that fear
May result from a campaign intended to create that atmosphere
If you're feeling threatened, the reason why
Could just be the Lords and Ladies of UKLFI
Chorus
