New song: "The Ballad of UK Lawyers for Israel"

Israel wages real, genocidal war against Palestinians. But in other arenas, the pro-Israel lobby in its various forms wages war against global public opinion. The Zionist entity targeting me in recent months has been UK Lawyers for Israel, so I wrote them a jingle.

The Ballad of UK Lawyers for Israel

I woke up one morning with an email in my inbox

Containing lies and slander, known locally as “bollocks”

I was about to tour in England, singing songs about

The holocaust in Gaza, when one of the venues pulled out

They had gotten a letter from UKLFI

Threatening consequences if they did not comply

As Israel commits its war crimes, more and more people see

But this brave bunch of barristers are gonna keep the world free

The list of their accomplishments are right there in black and white

They take credit openly right there on their website

If you got kicked off of PayPal, GoFundMe or Facebook

They probably brag about it – go and take a look

Anyone who calls out Israel as a fascist state

If they get any attention, they can expect to meet their fate

Lose their jobs, have lies and slander spread about their name

Canceling careers, that’s the name of the solicitors’ game

UK Lawyers for Israel intends to turn the tide

To advocate for the state that is committing genocide

If you cry out against the slaughter that could be their cue

Their next target might be you

You can see there on their website, their email list is tiny

But they can compensate in cash for what they lack in popularity

And their legal threats aren’t limited just to the UK

Wherever someone supports Palestine, they’ve got something to say

If it’s a gathering in Glasgow or a conference in Berlin

These livid lawyers will make sure that censorship will win

They’ve even got a charity, and a troll farm, too

And they don’t care if you are a Christian, a Muslim or a Jew

Chorus

They took the Labor Party, centered in their sights

And accused all the best of them of being antisemites

They took the best professors and they got them fired

They took former Supreme Court judges, said that they were liars

If you're afraid to speak out, the roots of that fear

May result from a campaign intended to create that atmosphere

If you're feeling threatened, the reason why

Could just be the Lords and Ladies of UKLFI

Chorus