Bearing Witness, the album, is out on all the streaming platforms now. The tour will involve the above locales in the Pacific Northwest, then June/July in Australia, August in northern California and Chicago, September a visit to Michigan, November Scandinavia, if all goes as hoped… Many more gigs wanted!
A Troll Scroll
I decided yesterday morning to livestream a guided tour of some of the thousands of vile comments from pro-Israel trolls I've gotten on Facebook in the past 24 hours.
May 02, 2024
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it'll often go out as a podcast here.
