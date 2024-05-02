Playback speed
undefinedx
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
2

A Troll Scroll

I decided yesterday morning to livestream a guided tour of some of the thousands of vile comments from pro-Israel trolls I've gotten on Facebook in the past 24 hours.
David Rovics
May 02, 2024
2
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

Bearing Witness, the album, is out on all the streaming platforms now. The tour will involve the above locales in the Pacific Northwest, then June/July in Australia, August in northern California and Chicago, September a visit to Michigan, November Scandinavia, if all goes as hoped… Many more gigs wanted!

2 Comments
This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
David Rovics
Recent Episodes
Keep on Eating Til the Card's Maxed Out
  David Rovics
Some Thoughts on the Campus Protests
  David Rovics
"Boycott, Sanction, and Divest" VIDEO
  David Rovics
Why I Wrote the Song, "I'm A Better Anarchist Than You"
  David Rovics
Up the Rebels: songs of Resistance session 3
  David Rovics
New song: "Boycott, Sanction, and Divest"
  David Rovics
When the US Invaded Mexico (and I Wrote A Folk Song About It)
  David Rovics