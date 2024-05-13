New song: "The Poor People's March on Washington"

A song for Mother's Day, 1968 -- in deep appreciation for Cheri Honkala and the great organizing work of the Poor People's Army, the heir to the spirit of Resurrection City, who are organizing marches to both the RNC and the DNC this summer.

The Poor People's March on Washington

It was the end '67, when the meeting began

Where MLK and friends began to make a plan

To try to build on all the victories they’d won

He said now it's the era of human rights begun

All across the country, people organized

And all across the country, so did the FBI

To derail and disrupt, by press and by gun

The Poor People’s March on Washington

Walks were planned, all across the country

To head to the capital and stay until victory

Armed with an Economic Bill of Rights

Indians, Chicanos, Blacks and whites

Together in a struggle for a guaranteed income

For housing, for jobs, they came from

California, Alabama, everywhere beneath the sun

For the Poor People’s March on Washington

On Mother’s Day, 1968

They'd set up camp to challenge the United States

To live up to its convictions, prosperity for all

The plan was not to leave until they saw injustice fall

To destroy this movement, the state did its very best

As the historical record abundantly attests

But what lengths they would go to to make sure that they won

Against the Poor People’s March on Washington

Whether it was related, or whether it was not

On April 4th, ‘68, MLK was shot

What the future might have held if he’d lived to go

Unfortunately this world will never know

Resurrection City was built on Mother’s Day

A month later, mass-arrested, and taken away

That’s what happened, it’s all true, however else it’s spun

It was the Poor People’s March on Washington

It was the end '67, when the meeting began

Where MLK and friends began to make a plan