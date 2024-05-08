Playback speed
"The House Un-Israeli Activities Committee" REMIX

A much more danceable version of my ode to the new Joe McCarthy and her new committee, from Chet Gardiner's studio in Hawai'i.
David Rovics
May 08, 2024
Transcript

David Rovics
