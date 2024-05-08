Share this post
"The House Un-Israeli Activities Committee" REMIX
A much more danceable version of my ode to the new Joe McCarthy and her new committee, from Chet Gardiner's studio in Hawai'i.
May 08, 2024
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it'll often go out as a podcast here.
