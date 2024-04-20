The new album, Bearing Witness, is out now on Bandcamp, and will drop on the music streaming platforms on May 1st. The video above features the rollicking rendition of our tribute to the San Patricios that's on it!

For members of my CSA, the whole album can also be found within the "Everything" folder. If you need a reminder of the link, just ask!

When the genocide of the people of Gaza began in October, 2023, and I began to write a series of urgent songs on the subject, Chet Gardiner shared that sense of urgency, and started taking the songs I was putting out there and making great improvements upon them from his home studio in Hawai'i. In January we put out a 20-song album together called Notes From A Holocaust.

Bearing Witness is a continuation of those efforts, but with a somewhat expanded scope. Roughly half the album consists of songs about the Gaza genocide that I've written since we put out Notes From A Holocaust. The other half of the album are songs I've written and recorded in the past few years, that either Chet or I thought would be good candidates for enhancement -- plus the much older songs, "St Patrick Battalion" and "In One World" for good measure.

For my part, I'm either playing a guitar, an Irish bouzouki, or a mandola. Everything else you hear is Chet, which includes electric and acoustic instruments of all descriptions, including guitars, basses, banjos, synth, percussion, vocal harmonies, and more.

The cover photo was taken at a gig in France by Isabelle Souriment, who also designed the album cover.

I’ll be livestreaming Up the Rebels session 3 on X, Facebook, YouTube and Twitch on Sunday at noon Pacific, 3 pm Eastern, 20:00 in London, 21:00 in Copenhagen.

At davidrovics.com/tour there’s more info about next month’s shows in the northwest!