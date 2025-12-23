British members of Palestine Action on hunger strike are close to death, Israel’s “ceasefire” is just a continuation of the famine, disease and slaughter Israel continues to deliver to the Palestinian people, and across the west, leaders express their deference to the genocidal killers, ship more weapons, and ban words and phrases that make fascists uncomfortable.
The hunger strike continues
In the British prisons
As the courts refuse
To reach a decision
Will they judge this time
As they have before
That the crime is sending
Weapons to the war
Because the terrorists here
Are the Zionists
Who’d try to hide
A genocide
It’s a holocaust
And it’s happening now
A hundred thousand lives lost
And no one knows how
How many more
Will ever be found
Under the rubble
Beneath the ground
Chorus
The Palestinian people
Beneath plastic sheets
There’s no ceasefire, just a famine
As history repeats
History from the Nazis
Brought down on the holy land
Beside the bloody sea
With an F-35 at hand
Chorus
As the Israelis go on
With their endless killing spree
While Egypt plays the pawn
With their new refinery
And throughout the west
They ban phrases and words
As our leaders do their best
At being completely absurd
Chorus