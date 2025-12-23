This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
"To Hide a Genocide"
0:00
-2:57

"To Hide a Genocide"

What the leaders of Australia, the UK, and the US are doing is trying to hide a genocide from their domestic audiences, while committing one overseas.
David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics
Dec 23, 2025

British members of Palestine Action on hunger strike are close to death, Israel’s “ceasefire” is just a continuation of the famine, disease and slaughter Israel continues to deliver to the Palestinian people, and across the west, leaders express their deference to the genocidal killers, ship more weapons, and ban words and phrases that make fascists uncomfortable.

The hunger strike continues
In the British prisons
As the courts refuse
To reach a decision
Will they judge this time
As they have before
That the crime is sending
Weapons to the war

Because the terrorists here
Are the Zionists
Who’d try to hide
A genocide

It’s a holocaust
And it’s happening now
A hundred thousand lives lost
And no one knows how
How many more
Will ever be found
Under the rubble
Beneath the ground

Chorus

The Palestinian people
Beneath plastic sheets
There’s no ceasefire, just a famine
As history repeats
History from the Nazis
Brought down on the holy land
Beside the bloody sea
With an F-35 at hand

Chorus

As the Israelis go on
With their endless killing spree
While Egypt plays the pawn
With their new refinery
And throughout the west
They ban phrases and words
As our leaders do their best
At being completely absurd

Chorus

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 David Rovics · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture