British members of Palestine Action on hunger strike are close to death, Israel’s “ceasefire” is just a continuation of the famine, disease and slaughter Israel continues to deliver to the Palestinian people, and across the west, leaders express their deference to the genocidal killers, ship more weapons, and ban words and phrases that make fascists uncomfortable.

The hunger strike continues

In the British prisons

As the courts refuse

To reach a decision

Will they judge this time

As they have before

That the crime is sending

Weapons to the war

Because the terrorists here

Are the Zionists

Who’d try to hide

A genocide

It’s a holocaust

And it’s happening now

A hundred thousand lives lost

And no one knows how

How many more

Will ever be found

Under the rubble

Beneath the ground

Chorus

The Palestinian people

Beneath plastic sheets

There’s no ceasefire, just a famine

As history repeats

History from the Nazis

Brought down on the holy land

Beside the bloody sea

With an F-35 at hand

Chorus

As the Israelis go on

With their endless killing spree

While Egypt plays the pawn

With their new refinery

And throughout the west

They ban phrases and words

As our leaders do their best

At being completely absurd

Chorus