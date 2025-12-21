Members of Palestine Action are being held without bail or trial in England for trying to stop a British-sponsored genocide. Many are on hunger strike, and the doctors say they are dying, as their organs are beginning to fail due to some of them now going on 6 weeks without eating.

Meanwhile in Australia, they are talking about passing a law to say that the phrase, “globalize the intifada” is hate speech. Resisting genocide is apparently a very hateful thing to do. Terroristic, even.

If you’re looking for a good Palestine-themed playlist to blast through some speakers wherever you happen to want to do such a thing, this song is now conveniently at the top of the Ai Tsuno for Palestine playlist on Soundcloud.

PDX: I hope to see folks on Sunday, December 28th at 12th and Hawthorne for our weekly neighborhood vigil! After being away two weekends in a row, I’ll be back for this one coming up… But if you want to go today, I have it on good word that it’s happening without me, too!