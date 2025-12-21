This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
"Globalize the Intifada"
0:00
-2:50

"Globalize the Intifada"

This song will soon be illegal in Australia, and probably elsewhere as well.
David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics
Dec 21, 2025

Members of Palestine Action are being held without bail or trial in England for trying to stop a British-sponsored genocide. Many are on hunger strike, and the doctors say they are dying, as their organs are beginning to fail due to some of them now going on 6 weeks without eating.

Meanwhile in Australia, they are talking about passing a law to say that the phrase, “globalize the intifada” is hate speech. Resisting genocide is apparently a very hateful thing to do. Terroristic, even.

If you’re looking for a good Palestine-themed playlist to blast through some speakers wherever you happen to want to do such a thing, this song is now conveniently at the top of the Ai Tsuno for Palestine playlist on Soundcloud.

PDX: I hope to see folks on Sunday, December 28th at 12th and Hawthorne for our weekly neighborhood vigil! After being away two weekends in a row, I’ll be back for this one coming up… But if you want to go today, I have it on good word that it’s happening without me, too!

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 David Rovics · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture