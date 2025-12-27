This Week with David Rovics

"The Internet is an Ugly Place"
The modern internet, controlled as it is by the world's biggest corporations and their conflict-promotion algorithms, has become a nightmare of monolithic proportions.
Dec 27, 2025

When I turn on my computer or take a look at my phone
The ads and algorithms never leave me alone
No rest for the weary or for anyone
We’re all just under pressure, under the gun

Just seems the internet
Is an ugly place
Around the world for all the human race

Yes when I get online, see what’s coming in
I wanna see what peeps are up to, where they been
Then I’m in the echo chamber, folks dissing this and that
And I just wanna hide somewhere under my hat

Chorus

And then I start to question why I ever go
Just to listen to the trolls, watch the diarrhea flow
Think I'll turn it off and go outside
What else is there to do, with common sense applied

Chorus

This will be one of the tracks on my next album with Ai Tsuno, The Red and the Blue, which, if all goes as planned, will drop on all the music streaming platforms on January 9th.

After an unintentional delay, Ai Tsuno’s latest album, Rage Bait, is now actually on all the music streaming platforms.

