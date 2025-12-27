When I turn on my computer or take a look at my phone

The ads and algorithms never leave me alone

No rest for the weary or for anyone

We’re all just under pressure, under the gun



Just seems the internet

Is an ugly place

Around the world for all the human race



Yes when I get online, see what’s coming in

I wanna see what peeps are up to, where they been

Then I’m in the echo chamber, folks dissing this and that

And I just wanna hide somewhere under my hat



Chorus



And then I start to question why I ever go

Just to listen to the trolls, watch the diarrhea flow

Think I'll turn it off and go outside

What else is there to do, with common sense applied



Chorus

This will be one of the tracks on my next album with Ai Tsuno, The Red and the Blue, which, if all goes as planned, will drop on all the music streaming platforms on January 9th.

After an unintentional delay, Ai Tsuno’s latest album, Rage Bait, is now actually on all the music streaming platforms.