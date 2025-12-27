When I turn on my computer or take a look at my phone
The ads and algorithms never leave me alone
No rest for the weary or for anyone
We’re all just under pressure, under the gun
Just seems the internet
Is an ugly place
Around the world for all the human race
Yes when I get online, see what’s coming in
I wanna see what peeps are up to, where they been
Then I’m in the echo chamber, folks dissing this and that
And I just wanna hide somewhere under my hat
Chorus
And then I start to question why I ever go
Just to listen to the trolls, watch the diarrhea flow
Think I'll turn it off and go outside
What else is there to do, with common sense applied
Chorus
This will be one of the tracks on my next album with Ai Tsuno, The Red and the Blue, which, if all goes as planned, will drop on all the music streaming platforms on January 9th.
After an unintentional delay, Ai Tsuno’s latest album, Rage Bait, is now actually on all the music streaming platforms.