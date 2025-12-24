"The Red and the Blue"

This Week with David Rovics

I sat down yesterday morning with the intention of writing a bit of a travelogue about my recent travels in Texas and Georgia, but then I wrote this song instead.
Dec 24, 2025

Leaving California, people warned me to beware
They said all kinds of folks in Texas just don’t care
About their neighbors, but you know
When I got there I discovered that it wasn’t so

Cuz there’s really no such thing as red and blue
Just lots of folks like me and you

They told me I would find all the bigots there
But the more I traveled, the more I wondered where
Were all these people about which I had heard
Flags flying from pickup trucks and flipping me the bird

Chorus

Everywhere I went I just encountered gracious folk
From the fancy strip malls to the homeless and the broke
So much like around here, with every class and creed
So much better than you’d guess from my feed

Chorus

