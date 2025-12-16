How Corporate Platforms Are Suppressing Artists Who Dissent
I had a wide-ranging and I think very interesting conversation with Margaret Flowers for her wonderful Clearing the FOG podcast. We talked about corporate censorship of artists, AI music, & more...
Dec 16, 2025
Coming up: Atlanta, Arizona, California!
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it'll often go out as a podcast here.
