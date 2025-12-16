This Week with David Rovics

How Corporate Platforms Are Suppressing Artists Who Dissent
I had a wide-ranging and I think very interesting conversation with Margaret Flowers for her wonderful Clearing the FOG podcast. We talked about corporate censorship of artists, AI music, & more...
David Rovics
Dec 16, 2025

Coming up: Atlanta, Arizona, California!

