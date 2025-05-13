"This is What Genocide Looks Like" REMIX

Share this postThis Week with David Rovics"This is What Genocide Looks Like" REMIXCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript10Share this postThis Week with David Rovics"This is What Genocide Looks Like" REMIXCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1"This is What Genocide Looks Like" REMIXChet Gardiner has made some powerful improvements to the song, with various instruments. The genocide of the people of Gaza is happening now, via famine and disease.David RovicsMay 13, 202510Share this postThis Week with David Rovics"This is What Genocide Looks Like" REMIXCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1ShareTranscriptOne thing you can do right now is share this video. Songs can reach places the news stories don't.The FalastinVision Genocide-Free Song Contest is coming right up!Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksShare this postThis Week with David Rovics"This is What Genocide Looks Like" REMIXCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThis Week with David RovicsIf I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeDavid RovicsRecent Episodes"As We Watch a Million Children Die" REMIX15 mins ago • David RovicsNew song: "As We Watched a Million Children Die"May 12 • David RovicsTravelogue 5.2025: Visiting Countries on Top of the Target ListMay 10 • David RovicsNew song: "This is What Genocide Looks Like"May 9 • David RovicsInterview for Americans Who Tell the TruthMay 1 • David RovicsStaging A RallyApr 28 • David RovicsThe Letter Liz Cheney Didn't Write, and the Movement That Isn'tApr 22 • David Rovics
