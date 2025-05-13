This Week with David Rovics

"This is What Genocide Looks Like" REMIX

Chet Gardiner has made some powerful improvements to the song, with various instruments. The genocide of the people of Gaza is happening now, via famine and disease.
David Rovics
May 13, 2025
One thing you can do right now is share this video. Songs can reach places the news stories don't.

The FalastinVision Genocide-Free Song Contest is coming right up!

