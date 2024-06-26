This Week with David Rovics
"The Murdered and the Missing (Song for Chelsea Poorman)" REMIX
Yesterday I wrote a song about the murdered and missing indigenous women of Canada, and one in particular. Kamala and I recorded it here in Australia, and in less than 24 hours, Chet delivered this!
David Rovics
Jun 26, 2024
We’ll be singing at lots more protests coming up in Australia, too!

For those of you who like these remixes I send out, you’ll be happy to know that Chet Gardiner will coming from Hawai’i to join me for most of these gigs in northern California.

