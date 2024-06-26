"The Murdered and the Missing (Song for Chelsea Poorman)" REMIX

Share this post"The Murdered and the Missing (Song for Chelsea Poorman)" REMIXdavidrovics.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherThis Week with David Rovics"The Murdered and the Missing (Song for Chelsea Poorman)" REMIX2Share this post"The Murdered and the Missing (Song for Chelsea Poorman)" REMIXdavidrovics.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1×0:00-4:04Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade."The Murdered and the Missing (Song for Chelsea Poorman)" REMIXYesterday I wrote a song about the murdered and missing indigenous women of Canada, and one in particular. Kamala and I recorded it here in Australia, and in less than 24 hours, Chet delivered this!David RovicsJun 26, 20242Share this post"The Murdered and the Missing (Song for Chelsea Poorman)" REMIXdavidrovics.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareTranscriptWe’ll be singing at lots more protests coming up in Australia, too!For those of you who like these remixes I send out, you’ll be happy to know that Chet Gardiner will coming from Hawai’i to join me for most of these gigs in northern California.Share this discussion"The Murdered and the Missing (Song for Chelsea Poorman)" REMIXdavidrovics.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther0 CommentsThis Week with David RovicsIf I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeDavid RovicsRecent EpisodesNew song: "The Murdered and the Missing (Song for Chelsea Poorman)"Jun 25 • David Rovics"Divide and Rule" REMIX + AUSTRALIA!Jun 23 • David RovicsNew song: "Rent Strike"Jun 20 • David RovicsNew song: "Divide and Rule"Jun 19 • David Rovics"Aotearoa" REMIXJun 10 • David RovicsThe Progressive Embrace of the McCarthyite LeftJun 9 • David Rovics"Tolpuddle" REMIXJun 8 • David Rovics
"The Murdered and the Missing (Song for Chelsea Poorman)" REMIX