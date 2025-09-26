"Invisible Rulers" REMIX
Chet Gardiner has delivered a remix of "Invisible Rulers" that sounds just like the collision of the rumor mill with the propaganda machine! And with that, the next album is coming...
Sep 26, 2025
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it'll often go out as a podcast here.
