Common Sense Songs interview
After our show in Great Barrington we spent a fine couple hours at Berkshire Community Radio.
Oct 27, 2025
Kamala and I were guests for the better part of 2 hours on Graham Dean’s Common Sense Songs show on Berkshire Community Radio a few days ago in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, along with our good friend, Massachusetts-based singer/songwriter Ben Grosscup. The live talk and music starts about 25 minutes in.

