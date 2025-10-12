This Week with David Rovics

Scott Harris talks with David Rovics on Counterpoint
Scott Harris interviewed me a few days ago for the Counterpoint public affairs radio show. We talked about the situation in Portland and other things.
David Rovics
Oct 12, 2025
