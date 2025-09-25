New song: "Lay All Your Love on Gaza"

Lay All Your Love on Gaza
From Bangladesh and Belgium, Qatar and Korea
From Australia and Austria they went
Gathered in the ports and set sail to the place
Abandoned by the world’s governments
Five hundred people from fifty different countries
From Mexico, Sweden and Tunisia
They set sail from around the world
To lay all their love on Gaza
As I sing this now, at the end of September
Who knows where they might be by tomorrow
As a million children in Gaza starve
With no time left to borrow
On the boats they say it’s not about us
As the drones are bombing the flotilla
The tons of aid the boats are carrying
May be said to be only a token
But you’ve got to do something when everything else
Has been completely bombed and broken
From Spain and Slovenia, Oman and Malaysia
The US and Canada, Denmark and Estonia
As we watch this unfold now in real time
Is there a state that might react
They could send their navy to international waters
According to legal fact
Because from Italy, Indonesia, Greece and Germany
Switzerland, Iceland and Colombia
The Israelis jam the radios with an Abba song
Lay all your love on me
Psychological warfare
In the middle of the Mediterranean Sea
The next chapter isn’t written
From Japan, Turkiye and Libya