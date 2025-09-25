New song: "Lay All Your Love on Gaza"

Lay All Your Love on Gaza

From Bangladesh and Belgium, Qatar and Korea

From Australia and Austria they went

Gathered in the ports and set sail to the place

Abandoned by the world’s governments

Five hundred people from fifty different countries

From Mexico, Sweden and Tunisia

They set sail from around the world

To lay all their love on Gaza

As I sing this now, at the end of September

Who knows where they might be by tomorrow

As a million children in Gaza starve

With no time left to borrow

On the boats they say it’s not about us

As the drones are bombing the flotilla

The tons of aid the boats are carrying

May be said to be only a token

But you’ve got to do something when everything else

Has been completely bombed and broken

From Spain and Slovenia, Oman and Malaysia

The US and Canada, Denmark and Estonia

As we watch this unfold now in real time

Is there a state that might react

They could send their navy to international waters

According to legal fact

Because from Italy, Indonesia, Greece and Germany

Switzerland, Iceland and Colombia

The Israelis jam the radios with an Abba song

Lay all your love on me

Psychological warfare

In the middle of the Mediterranean Sea

The next chapter isn’t written

From Japan, Turkiye and Libya