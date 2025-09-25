This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
2

New song: "Lay All Your Love on Gaza"

When I heard on the news that the Global Sumud Flotilla was being attacked by drones and Abba music, I was struck by the muse.
David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics
Sep 25, 2025
2
Share

Lay All Your Love on Gaza

From Bangladesh and Belgium, Qatar and Korea
From Australia and Austria they went
Gathered in the ports and set sail to the place
Abandoned by the world’s governments
Five hundred people from fifty different countries
From Mexico, Sweden and Tunisia

They set sail from around the world
To lay all their love on Gaza

As I sing this now, at the end of September
Who knows where they might be by tomorrow
As a million children in Gaza starve
With no time left to borrow
On the boats they say it’s not about us
As the drones are bombing the flotilla

The tons of aid the boats are carrying
May be said to be only a token
But you’ve got to do something when everything else
Has been completely bombed and broken
From Spain and Slovenia, Oman and Malaysia
The US and Canada, Denmark and Estonia

As we watch this unfold now in real time
Is there a state that might react
They could send their navy to international waters
According to legal fact
Because from Italy, Indonesia, Greece and Germany
Switzerland, Iceland and Colombia

The Israelis jam the radios with an Abba song
Lay all your love on me
Psychological warfare
In the middle of the Mediterranean Sea
The next chapter isn’t written
From Japan, Turkiye and Libya

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 David Rovics
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture