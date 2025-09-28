Everything else happening in the world aside, we are at a fascinating juncture in the history of humanity. Assuming we live long enough to witness it, many people would say we’re on the cusp of a new reality, represented by the three words, Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). Ai Tsuno’s fourth album gracefully explores this theme. For this special edition of This Week with David Rovics I bring you Where the Algorithms Rule: a guided tour.

Rain or shine, federal troops in town or not, our weekly neighborhood vigil for Gaza will take place as usual, today and every Sunday from noon to 2 pm at 12th and Hawthorne SE in Portland, Oregon! If you’re near Portland and you oppose genocide, come join us! I’ll be there with guitar today, and next Sunday, then I go to the east coast for the rest of October.

Northeast US tour imminently approaching! Please tell your friends and comrades!