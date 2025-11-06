“First We Take New York City” will be on Ai Tsuno’s upcoming album, Army of Robots.

We’re gonna have free daycare for all the kids

Freeze the rents and start the bids

For contracts to build actually affordable

Housing by the transit in the middle

Of the metropolis where from now on the transit is free

First we take New York City

We’re gonna tax the rich and make them pay

So the rest of us can manage to stay

In the place where for so long for so many

Was the home for those who didn’t have any

And then ninety thousand people volunteered for Mamdani

First we take New York City

People hit the streets and showed everybody how

Organized people can stand up now

Working together we can change the course

Cut the crap and go right to the source

Focus on the things that matter so much to the many

First we take New York City