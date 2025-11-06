“First We Take New York City” will be on Ai Tsuno’s upcoming album, Army of Robots.
We’re gonna have free daycare for all the kids
Freeze the rents and start the bids
For contracts to build actually affordable
Housing by the transit in the middle
Of the metropolis where from now on the transit is free
First we take New York City
We’re gonna tax the rich and make them pay
So the rest of us can manage to stay
In the place where for so long for so many
Was the home for those who didn’t have any
And then ninety thousand people volunteered for Mamdani
First we take New York City
People hit the streets and showed everybody how
Organized people can stand up now
Working together we can change the course
Cut the crap and go right to the source
Focus on the things that matter so much to the many
First we take New York City