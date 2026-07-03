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That canary had been chirping since we got down here
Warning of the impending doom
We’re facing as dictatorship seems ever more near
In this ever-shrinking living room
As it all gets taken over by the forces of repression
In support of the Zionist state
When algorithms aren’t enough, there are methods of suppression
That can stifle the debate
So they killed the canary in the coal mine
The free press isn’t doing well
If we debunk, they’ll de-bank
For the love of Israel
Speak out against the genocide and you’ll see
You’ll have your accounts taken
They can just steal your money so that you’ll be
Financially forsaken
If you thought there was freedom of the press
We’re all re-examining
Who knows who’s next, it’s anyone’s guess
What the hell is even happening
Chorus
You might think they’d be satisfied
With such servile institutions
But if there’s one outlet not on side
It’s an intolerable situation
Watch as visas get revoked
As the critical press is shut down
Try to breath and only choke
Today in London Town
Chorus