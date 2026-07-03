This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
"The Canary"
0:00
-2:58

"The Canary"

UK independent media outlet, the Canary, has been debanked by Lloyds with no explanation, but the reason is clearly the usual one. "We debunk, they debank -- all hail Israel." First salvo...
David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics
Jul 03, 2026

To read more and to support the Canary: thecanary.co

That canary had been chirping since we got down here
Warning of the impending doom
We’re facing as dictatorship seems ever more near
In this ever-shrinking living room
As it all gets taken over by the forces of repression
In support of the Zionist state
When algorithms aren’t enough, there are methods of suppression
That can stifle the debate

So they killed the canary in the coal mine
The free press isn’t doing well
If we debunk, they’ll de-bank
For the love of Israel

Speak out against the genocide and you’ll see
You’ll have your accounts taken
They can just steal your money so that you’ll be
Financially forsaken
If you thought there was freedom of the press
We’re all re-examining
Who knows who’s next, it’s anyone’s guess
What the hell is even happening

Chorus

You might think they’d be satisfied
With such servile institutions
But if there’s one outlet not on side
It’s an intolerable situation
Watch as visas get revoked
As the critical press is shut down
Try to breath and only choke
Today in London Town

Chorus

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Rovics · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture