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That canary had been chirping since we got down here

Warning of the impending doom

We’re facing as dictatorship seems ever more near

In this ever-shrinking living room

As it all gets taken over by the forces of repression

In support of the Zionist state

When algorithms aren’t enough, there are methods of suppression

That can stifle the debate



So they killed the canary in the coal mine

The free press isn’t doing well

If we debunk, they’ll de-bank

For the love of Israel



Speak out against the genocide and you’ll see

You’ll have your accounts taken

They can just steal your money so that you’ll be

Financially forsaken

If you thought there was freedom of the press

We’re all re-examining

Who knows who’s next, it’s anyone’s guess

What the hell is even happening



Chorus



You might think they’d be satisfied

With such servile institutions

But if there’s one outlet not on side

It’s an intolerable situation

Watch as visas get revoked

As the critical press is shut down

Try to breath and only choke

Today in London Town



Chorus