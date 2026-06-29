When I got to Portland
I was so glad to see
Signs posted everywhere
Wherever you may be
That proclaim unequivocally
We welcome everyone
Whatever kind of person
Wherever they come from
We welcome all the immigrants
Most especially
Those fleeing persecution
We love those refugees
Be they LGBTQ
Red or black or brown
We love to see those kind of folks
Here in Portland Town
Yes, everybody's welcome
But there's a little hitch
If you want to move to Portland
First you gotta be rich
We love you in recovery
From all the trauma of your youth
Or if you're on a mission
To find your real truth
If you're undocumented
You'll find sanctuary here
In the land of naked bike rides
And microbrew beer
Chorus
You can ride a skateboard
Or go floating in the river
Climb the mighty mountains
That’ll make your heart quiver
But if you want to live in a building
Rather than a tent
First you need to make six figures
So you can pay the rent
Chorus
"Everybody's Welcome"
When I got to Portland