When I got to Portland

I was so glad to see

Signs posted everywhere

Wherever you may be

That proclaim unequivocally

We welcome everyone

Whatever kind of person

Wherever they come from



We welcome all the immigrants

Most especially

Those fleeing persecution

We love those refugees

Be they LGBTQ

Red or black or brown

We love to see those kind of folks

Here in Portland Town



Yes, everybody's welcome

But there's a little hitch

If you want to move to Portland

First you gotta be rich



We love you in recovery

From all the trauma of your youth

Or if you're on a mission

To find your real truth

If you're undocumented

You'll find sanctuary here

In the land of naked bike rides

And microbrew beer



Chorus



You can ride a skateboard

Or go floating in the river

Climb the mighty mountains

That’ll make your heart quiver

But if you want to live in a building

Rather than a tent

First you need to make six figures

So you can pay the rent



Chorus