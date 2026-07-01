This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

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All the Writing on the Wall is in Farsi

While in Massachusetts recently I had the pleasure of spending a very productive day in the studio. The result will be the album, Song for Tomorrow, which will drop on streaming platforms on July 15.
David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics
Jul 01, 2026

Over the next 9 days I’ll share 9 tracks from the upcoming album, which I’ve paired with some video footage I took of our sessions with a camera on a tripod in the back of the room.

On July 15th not only will Song for Tomorrow drop on all the streaming platforms, but also on that date my latest album with the Ai Tsuno Project will be released, as well as a live album with Robb Johnson, me, and Kamala Emanuel, from our show last month in a recording studio and performance space in Brighton, England.

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