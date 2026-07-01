All the Writing on the Wall is in Farsi

Over the next 9 days I’ll share 9 tracks from the upcoming album, which I’ve paired with some video footage I took of our sessions with a camera on a tripod in the back of the room.

On July 15th not only will Song for Tomorrow drop on all the streaming platforms, but also on that date my latest album with the Ai Tsuno Project will be released, as well as a live album with Robb Johnson, me, and Kamala Emanuel, from our show last month in a recording studio and performance space in Brighton, England.