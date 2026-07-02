This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

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Last Morning

As the US re-starts and re-stops its apparently endless war on the nation of Iran, let's remember the sneak bombing attack that killed so many good people on February 28th.
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David Rovics
Jul 02, 2026

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