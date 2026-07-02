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Last Morning
As the US re-starts and re-stops its apparently endless war on the nation of Iran, let's remember the sneak bombing attack that killed so many good people on February 28th.
Jul 02, 2026
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.
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