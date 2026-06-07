This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

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"St Patrick Battalion"

The only song I've written that arguably qualifies as a folk song, by Pete Seeger's definition, at least (that is, a song that lots of other people sing).
David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics
Jun 07, 2026

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