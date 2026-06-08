This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

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"Epstein Empire"

It sure seemed like the Epstein Files were all the news, and then suddenly the bombing of Iran began. The song originally appears on Ai Tsuno's album of the same name.
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David Rovics
Jun 08, 2026

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