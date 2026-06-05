This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/

"If the Rest of Us Could Be So Good"

A song for Renee Good of Minneapolis. The song made its first appearance as part of Ai Tsuno's album, War with the World.
David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics
Jun 05, 2026

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Rovics · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture