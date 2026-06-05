Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
"If the Rest of Us Could Be So Good"
A song for Renee Good of Minneapolis. The song made its first appearance as part of Ai Tsuno's album, War with the World.
Jun 05, 2026
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode