This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

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"Denmark, 1945"

An ode to Elise Thomsen and the other Danes who insisted on feeding the starving German children in their midst. One of the songs I wrote with Ai Tsuno during this last tour of Europe.
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David Rovics
Jun 09, 2026

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