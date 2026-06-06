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"Last Morning"
Any idea how your average Catholic would feel if the Vatican were bombed? Now imagine if you were a member of the Shia Muslim faith.
Jun 06, 2026
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.
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