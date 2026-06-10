This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

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"In Venezuela"

I wrote this song around the time the US, the UK, and the EU conspired to steal Venezuela's money in 2013, after which time they continued to blame the Venezuelan government for the country's economy.
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David Rovics
Jun 10, 2026

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