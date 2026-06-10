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"In Venezuela"
I wrote this song around the time the US, the UK, and the EU conspired to steal Venezuela's money in 2013, after which time they continued to blame the Venezuelan government for the country's economy.
Jun 10, 2026
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.
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