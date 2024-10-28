This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
Songs for Jabaliya concert recording
1
0:00
-1:03:55

Songs for Jabaliya concert recording

With our spiffy new home internet connection, yesterday's broadcast was not a disaster, for a change! I sang songs from the new album, Jabaliya, and other songs as well, mostly from the past year.
David Rovics
Oct 28, 2024
1
Share
Transcript

It was streamed live, this is what Streamyard calls the "local recording" (as opposed to the one on the Cloud which often doesn't sound as good). For tech geeks out there, I'm singing through a Shure SM7B, and playing a Collings guitar with a K&K pickup, plugged into a Focusrite box, which then is connected to the laptop.

Discussion about this podcast

This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
David Rovics
Recent Episodes
"Jabaliya" REMIX
  David Rovics
America Throws A Tantrum Again
  David Rovics
New song: "Jabaliya"
  David Rovics
How Liberalism and Fascism Are Flip Sides of the Same Coin
  David Rovics
"The Generals' Plan"
  David Rovics
"Jill Stein" REPRISE
  David Rovics
How the Left Shrank
  David Rovics