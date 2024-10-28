Songs for Jabaliya concert recording

It was streamed live, this is what Streamyard calls the "local recording" (as opposed to the one on the Cloud which often doesn't sound as good). For tech geeks out there, I'm singing through a Shure SM7B, and playing a Collings guitar with a K&K pickup, plugged into a Focusrite box, which then is connected to the laptop.
With our spiffy new home internet connection, yesterday's broadcast was not a disaster, for a change! I sang songs from the new album, Jabaliya, and other songs as well, mostly from the past year.
Oct 28, 2024
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it'll often go out as a podcast here.
