"Canceled" REMIX

Happy New Year to all my fellow canceled people -- you know who you are, whether or not anybody else does! Remix from the brilliant Chet Gardiner.
Dec 31, 2024
Currently waiting to see if this retitled rendition of Notes from a Holocaust is accepted as an album on Spotify…

We’re especially available for gigs in Mexico, California, England, Wales, and/or Scotland, in March/April, and in Australia in July.

