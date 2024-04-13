"Smashing Elbit Systems" REMIX

I wrote this song of appreciation for the sledgehammer-wielding actionists of Palestine Action when I first heard about their wonderful endeavors. Now the track has received the Chet Gardiner studio treatment, and it officially rocks. You could even swing a sledgehammer to it.

This will be another track on our upcoming album collaboration, Bearing Witness.

I’ll be live today doing session 2 on songs and stories of resistance. Noon Pacific, 3 pm Eastern, 19:00 GMT, 20:00 actual London time, 21:00 in Berlin. I’ll be livestreaming on X, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch. The show will be archived afterwards on the various platforms.

PNW: I've got a little tour lined up for next month! All the basic info is up at davidrovics.com/tour, including online tickets for the Oregon and Washington shows.