This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
Singing for Sectarians
0:00
-22:18

Singing for Sectarians

David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics
Jun 30, 2022

The most recent round of attacks against me online from my cancellation campaigners are because I sang at the wrong conference. In this post, I explore that kind of response to an artist allegedly doing the wrong gig.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Rovics · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture