"Charlie Kirk" REMIX
"Charlie Kirk" REMIX

As the Trump administration tries hard to capitalize on this latest instance of political violence in the USA, Chet Gardiner has for us a remix which vastly improves everything.
David Rovics
Sep 24, 2025
Among other recent developments online, YouTube is enforcing UK law, apparently, and removing songs with titles like “I Support Palestine Action,” since that phrase is illegal in the UK today. When they removed the song they sent a follow-up email, as they do every time they remove a song lately, informing me that my YouTube channel had been permanently demonetized for my transgressions.

