New song: "Invisible Rulers"

Invisible Rulers

Civilization has been challenged from the start

With all those people in one place, things can fall apart

Ideas can spread by many different means

Whispered words on TV screens

Alarming news wherever you go

Angry people talking on the radio

For a long time now we’ve had a big mess

Ever since the invention of the printing press

Folks have been spreading disinformation

About everything you could imagine

Stories of people, what they might have done

Stories of lines to buy ammo for guns

Wasn’t Big Brother a bad enough situation

For us to have to add to the equation

Algorithms skewing everything you take in

Personalized to everywhere you have been

Creating a world where we each can be

Living in our own reality

Entire troll farms for just one guy

All staffed entirely by AI

You're the target, that's clearly true

But nobody else can tell but you

Making money while you are not

Doing anything other than chatting with bots

What we're seeing now in real time

Is a whole new level of corporate crime

Something the world has never seen

The rumor mill and the propaganda machine

Together like never seen before

What in the world might be in store

