This Week with David Rovics


New song: "Invisible Rulers"

Renee DiResta's book, Invisible Rulers, introduces us to an age -- ours -- during which the rumor mill and the propaganda machine have collided.
Sep 23, 2025
Invisible Rulers

Civilization has been challenged from the start
With all those people in one place, things can fall apart
Ideas can spread by many different means
Whispered words on TV screens
Alarming news wherever you go
Angry people talking on the radio

For a long time now we’ve had a big mess
Ever since the invention of the printing press
Folks have been spreading disinformation
About everything you could imagine
Stories of people, what they might have done
Stories of lines to buy ammo for guns

Wasn’t Big Brother a bad enough situation
For us to have to add to the equation
Algorithms skewing everything you take in
Personalized to everywhere you have been
Creating a world where we each can be
Living in our own reality

Entire troll farms for just one guy
All staffed entirely by AI
You're the target, that's clearly true
But nobody else can tell but you
Making money while you are not
Doing anything other than chatting with bots

What we're seeing now in real time
Is a whole new level of corporate crime
Something the world has never seen
The rumor mill and the propaganda machine
Together like never seen before
What in the world might be in store

Here’s the October 2025 Northeast US Tour Promo Ditty with harmony!

A post with this video is pinned to most of my social media. Telling your friends in the northeastern US most emphatically encouraged!!! davidrovics.com/tour

