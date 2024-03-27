This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
"Russian Influence (Hands Off Uhuru)" REMIX
"Russian Influence (Hands Off Uhuru)" REMIX

Drop the outrageous charges!
David Rovics
Mar 27, 2024
The US Department of Justice continues to pursue outrageous charges against Omali Yeshitela and other people associated with the St. Louis-based African People's Socialist Party. I wrote this song after I heard about this craziness, around a year ago. It's the latest song that I originally recorded at home to receive the Chet Gardiner treatment, and it'll be part of our upcoming album, to be titled Bearing Witness.

Northeast US tour!

David Rovics
