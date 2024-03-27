"Russian Influence (Hands Off Uhuru)" REMIX

The US Department of Justice continues to pursue outrageous charges against Omali Yeshitela and other people associated with the St. Louis-based African People's Socialist Party. I wrote this song after I heard about this craziness, around a year ago. It's the latest song that I originally recorded at home to receive the Chet Gardiner treatment, and it'll be part of our upcoming album, to be titled Bearing Witness.

Northeast US tour!