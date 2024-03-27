The US Department of Justice continues to pursue outrageous charges against Omali Yeshitela and other people associated with the St. Louis-based African People's Socialist Party. I wrote this song after I heard about this craziness, around a year ago. It's the latest song that I originally recorded at home to receive the Chet Gardiner treatment, and it'll be part of our upcoming album, to be titled Bearing Witness.
Share this post
"Russian Influence (Hands Off Uhuru)" REMIX
davidrovics.substack.com
"Russian Influence (Hands Off Uhuru)" REMIX
Drop the outrageous charges!
Mar 27, 2024
Northeast US tour!
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
"Russian Influence (Hands Off Uhuru)" REMIX