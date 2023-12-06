Loading video

Pogroms of Judea and Samaria

As the IOF is bombing Gaza into dust

Stunning all the world with the vengeance and bloodlust

Across the walls and watchtowers, across the Occupied West Bank

Smashing down the buildings are the bulldozers and tanks

Where they’re arresting all the children and keeping them in cells

About the size of coffins, like one of the rings of hell

While settlers from Tel Aviv, Europe and America

Carry out the pogroms of Judea and Samaria

They’re releasing a few prisoners as they take some more

The difference is semantic as they’re breaking down your door

Settlers or soldiers, machine guns in their hands

There to burn more cars and homes on Palestinian land

There to attack children, there to burn the trees

To commit crimes against humanity in the home of the Pharisees

These men from West Jerusalem, England and Australia

That carry out the pogroms of Judea and Samaria

They’ve choked off every checkpoint, shooting as they will

Executing eight-year-olds and the mentally ill

Sending in the warplanes, tearing up the streets

Along with arbitrary torture, every effort to complete

The project that began, I’ll let you decide when

1948 or 1967

It all looks so much like it used to look in Russia

As they carry out the pogroms of Judea and Samaria

In the future when they gaze upon the remnants

Of what's left of the people they might call the former tenants

The grandchildren of the pogromists might like to know

Where did all the Palestinians go

They'll be too late to change the horrors here unfolding

Or the future that the present here is molding

As it was when they colonized Namibia or Kenya

As they carry out the pogroms of Judea and Samaria

Tour plans!

January includes a Concert for Palestine in Portland.

February will involve some travels and gigs in France and a recording project near Toulouse, and during the last week of February, some gigs in England.

On the way to France we’ll be going through LAX, so a gig in the LA area at the end of January is a fine prospect if I hear from someone soon.

Late March/early April will involve a family trip to the northeastern US, including a gig in Boston and perhaps others in the region to go along with it.

If you’re in the Pacific northwest, southern California, the northeastern US, or anywhere in France or England and you might be inclined to organize a gig, I’d love to hear from you ASAP and make some plans!