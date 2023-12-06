This Week with David Rovics
Pogroms of Judea and Samaria
Meanwhile in the Occupied West Bank, many hundreds have been killed in the past two months in ongoing, extremely violent and destructive pogroms carried out by armed settlers, aided by soldiers.
David Rovics
Dec 6, 2023
As the IOF is bombing Gaza into dust
Stunning all the world with the vengeance and bloodlust
Across the walls and watchtowers, across the Occupied West Bank
Smashing down the buildings are the bulldozers and tanks
Where they’re arresting all the children and keeping them in cells
About the size of coffins, like one of the rings of hell
While settlers from Tel Aviv, Europe and America
Carry out the pogroms of Judea and Samaria

They’re releasing a few prisoners as they take some more
The difference is semantic as they’re breaking down your door
Settlers or soldiers, machine guns in their hands
There to burn more cars and homes on Palestinian land
There to attack children, there to burn the trees
To commit crimes against humanity in the home of the Pharisees
These men from West Jerusalem, England and Australia
That carry out the pogroms of Judea and Samaria

They’ve choked off every checkpoint, shooting as they will
Executing eight-year-olds and the mentally ill
Sending in the warplanes, tearing up the streets
Along with arbitrary torture, every effort to complete
The project that began, I’ll let you decide when
1948 or 1967
It all looks so much like it used to look in Russia
As they carry out the pogroms of Judea and Samaria

In the future when they gaze upon the remnants
Of what's left of the people they might call the former tenants
The grandchildren of the pogromists might like to know
Where did all the Palestinians go
They'll be too late to change the horrors here unfolding
Or the future that the present here is molding
As it was when they colonized Namibia or Kenya
As they carry out the pogroms of Judea and Samaria

Tour plans!

January includes a Concert for Palestine in Portland.

February will involve some travels and gigs in France and a recording project near Toulouse, and during the last week of February, some gigs in England.

On the way to France we’ll be going through LAX, so a gig in the LA area at the end of January is a fine prospect if I hear from someone soon.

Late March/early April will involve a family trip to the northeastern US, including a gig in Boston and perhaps others in the region to go along with it.

If you’re in the Pacific northwest, southern California, the northeastern US, or anywhere in France or England and you might be inclined to organize a gig, I’d love to hear from you ASAP and make some plans!

