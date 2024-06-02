New song: "The Ballad of the USS Liberty"

Ballad of the USS Liberty

It was the 8th of June, '67, in the middle of the Six Day War

International waters off the sands of the Mediterranean shore

They were executing prisoners by a mosque in the Sinai

And that day scores of Egyptian soldiers bodies there would lie

The IDF was trying to cover up their war crimes

And the USS Liberty saw it all in real time

So the Israeli Air Force got the orders – bombs away

When Israel attacked the USA



The pilot saw the American flag as he came down from the sky

He asked for confirmation and was told to let ‘em fly

They dropped thousand-pound bombs and then what they'd do

Is drop napalm to burn down the ship along with the crew

After all that, the ship still afloat

Came the IDF torpedo boats

All the survivors remember the day

When Israel attacked the USA



When the sailors lowered escape rafts down to the water

They were met with an aerial slaughter

As the IDF attacked all those trying to flee

From the fires raging throughout the Liberty

A Soviet ship offered to assist

As eventually the Israeli bombers would desist

Somehow the ship managed to limp into the bay

When Israel attacked the USA



The cover-up began right away on both sides of the ocean

President Johnson didn't want any unnecessary commotion

Just forget it ever happened, squash the investigation

No Israelis were punished for committing any violation

They said it was an accident, a thin disguise

Everyone who witnessed believes this is a lie

It was entirely intentional, that's what they say

When Israel attacked the USA



34 Americans dead -- bombed or shot

Hundreds more maimed on the spot

But the big thing about which the brass was concerned

Were the NSA documents they wanted burned

So they could classify everything top secret

Tell all the survivors don't talk about it

But finally the truth has seen the light of the day

When Israel attacked the USA

It’s June already, and by the 19th of the month I’ll be on a plane to Australia.

Other upcoming tour plans:

I’ll be driving to northern California in August, where I have gigs lined up in Santa Rosa, San Francisco, Berkeley, and Sacramento. It would especially be great to have more gigs in between the Bay Area and Portland, such as in Mendocino, Humboldt, or southern Oregon.

August may involve a trip to Chicago , and September will involve a trip to Detroit . I’d love to hear from anyone anywhere near Chicago or Detroit about other potential gigs! Anyone in the midwest want to organize a house concert?

September will also likely involve another drive up to BC .

I plan to spend November touring in Scandinavia and potentially elsewhere in Europe, depending on what might come up between now and then.

I hope to see you on the road and in the streets!