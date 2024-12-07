New song: "So Many Ways to Kill a CEO"

So Many Ways to Kill a CEO

The company got big and began to grow

Til it ran the show

Hundreds of billions of dollars a year

Made by all the suits who steer

Towards maximizing profits

Til they were the biggest on the planet

By buying up all the competition

By buying off all the politicians

By delaying what they then deny

By defending their actions as they watch us die

Well, you know

There are so many ways to kill a CEO

They lobbied to make sure the ACA

Wouldn’t get in the way

Of profiting from our basic needs

Making sure we feed their corporate greed

They got bigger and bigger until

Even the DOJ said they should chill

On trying to monopolize everything

Just for more ka-ching ka-ching

How many lives have been lost

So they could keep down the cost

Of running a business on our backs

While raking in the stacks and stacks

Of profits that they stole from us

While we’re trying to live here under the bus

This kind of thing can’t go on forever

You don’t have to be so clever

Today in Portland, Oregon!