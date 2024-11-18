This Week with David Rovics
Live at Trondheim Torg
Live at Trondheim Torg

The Ministry of Culture sang at the rally for Gaza in the center of Trondheim, Norway, yesterday. Bjørn-Hugo recorded our set from the crowd with my phone and it came out very nicely.
David Rovics
Nov 18, 2024
Transcript

Here’s our set at the demonstration in a playlist on Soundcloud.

Upcoming Gigs

Tuesday: 17:00 at the Joe Hill House in Gävle, Sweden!

Saturday: 19:00 at Folkets Hus in Norrebro, Copenhagen!

