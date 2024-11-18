Share this postLive at Trondheim Torgdavidrovics.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherThis Week with David RovicsLive at Trondheim Torg2Share this postLive at Trondheim Torgdavidrovics.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1×0:00-10:37Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Live at Trondheim TorgThe Ministry of Culture sang at the rally for Gaza in the center of Trondheim, Norway, yesterday. Bjørn-Hugo recorded our set from the crowd with my phone and it came out very nicely.David RovicsNov 18, 20242Share this postLive at Trondheim Torgdavidrovics.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareTranscriptHere’s our set at the demonstration in a playlist on Soundcloud.Upcoming GigsTuesday: 17:00 at the Joe Hill House in Gävle, Sweden!Saturday: 19:00 at Folkets Hus in Norrebro, Copenhagen!Discussion about this podcastCommentsRestacksShare this discussionLive at Trondheim Torgdavidrovics.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherThis Week with David RovicsIf I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeDavid RovicsRecent EpisodesNew song: "In Amsterdam"Nov 17 • David RovicsNew song: "35 Children A Day"Nov 5 • David RovicsBeing the Media, and Being the PublicistOct 31 • David RovicsSongs for Jabaliya concert recordingOct 28 • David Rovics"Jabaliya" REMIXOct 25 • David RovicsAmerica Throws A Tantrum AgainOct 24 • David RovicsNew song: "Jabaliya"Oct 23 • David Rovics
Live at Trondheim Torg