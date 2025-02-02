Sometimes when I tell folks where the confirmed gigs are, this inspires people in those areas to organize more of them. February 22nd, Hood River, Oregon. March 17th, Tlalmanalco de Velázquez, Mexico. March 27th, London, England. July 12th, Katoomba, Australia.
"Deport the Billionaires" REMIX
Another brilliant remix from Chet Gardiner's studio in Hawai'i, of my most recent composition, "Deport the Billionaires."
Feb 02, 2025
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it'll often go out as a podcast here.
