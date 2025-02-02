Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2

"Deport the Billionaires" REMIX

Another brilliant remix from Chet Gardiner's studio in Hawai'i, of my most recent composition, "Deport the Billionaires."
David Rovics
Feb 02, 2025
2
Share
Transcript

Sometimes when I tell folks where the confirmed gigs are, this inspires people in those areas to organize more of them. February 22nd, Hood River, Oregon. March 17th, Tlalmanalco de Velázquez, Mexico. March 27th, London, England. July 12th, Katoomba, Australia.

Discussion about this podcast

This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
David Rovics
Recent Episodes
A History of the World EPISODE 15
  David Rovics
A History of the World EPISODE 14
  David Rovics
New song: "Deport the Billionaires"
  David Rovics
"St. Patrick Battalion" mash-up
  David Rovics
Why the Resistance Needs Music
  David Rovics
Ministry of Culture TRAILER
  David Rovics
Will the Real Wobbly Please Stand Up?
  David Rovics