New song: "When the People United"

When the People United

When the people united

We all learned how to say that in English and Spanish

And Chinese and Russian, Arabic and Quechua

Farsi, Greenlandic and Danish

We all came to a giant convention

To hatch a plan for the wrongs to be righted

And the billionaires all hid out in their mansions

When the people united

We decided to form one big union

And to guarantee housing for all

Along with healthcare and standards for wages and safety

Beneath which no country shall fall

We decided to take over the banks

We the workers who wouldn’t be slighted

Take all the wealth of the Point One Percent

When the people united

And the One Big Union proclaimed

All the real estate tycoons

All the hedge fund investors who bought up the world

And took us all for buffoons

Shall henceforth be housed somewhere

With the rest of the indicted

While their stocks are disbursed to us

When the people united

We changed all the corporate charters

So first came the air and the soil

Naturally all the factories were retooled

So we stopped burning coal and oil

And we all took a deep breath

Looked around at everyone so excited

For the future we’d build together

When the people united

At that meeting we all decided

The message we'd all take to heart

Was to make sure that never again

Would the People be kept apart

We all said that we’d fight no more

Around the planet folks were delighted

When we all started smashing the gunships

When the people united

When the people united

When the people united