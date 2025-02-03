New song: "When the People United"

When the People United
When the people united
We all learned how to say that in English and Spanish
And Chinese and Russian, Arabic and Quechua
Farsi, Greenlandic and Danish
We all came to a giant convention
To hatch a plan for the wrongs to be righted
And the billionaires all hid out in their mansions
When the people united
We decided to form one big union
And to guarantee housing for all
Along with healthcare and standards for wages and safety
Beneath which no country shall fall
We decided to take over the banks
We the workers who wouldn’t be slighted
Take all the wealth of the Point One Percent
When the people united
And the One Big Union proclaimed
All the real estate tycoons
All the hedge fund investors who bought up the world
And took us all for buffoons
Shall henceforth be housed somewhere
With the rest of the indicted
While their stocks are disbursed to us
When the people united
We changed all the corporate charters
So first came the air and the soil
Naturally all the factories were retooled
So we stopped burning coal and oil
And we all took a deep breath
Looked around at everyone so excited
For the future we’d build together
When the people united
At that meeting we all decided
The message we'd all take to heart
Was to make sure that never again
Would the People be kept apart
We all said that we’d fight no more
Around the planet folks were delighted
When we all started smashing the gunships
When the people united
When the people united
We all learned how to say that in English and Spanish
And Chinese and Russian, Arabic and Quechua
Farsi, Greenlandic and Danish
When the people united
