New song: "Deport the Billionaires"

A much better deal than whatever benefit we're supposed to get from deporting our neighbors!

Deport the Billionaires

You say they're criminals

Our neighbors who came to raise their families

Clean houses, drive trucks

And work in factories

You round them up and take them off

In military planes

Carrying out your solemn vow

Back from where they came

But why is it always

The poorest of the poor

Are the ones upon whom

We're declaring war

What if we took back

What was never really theirs

Nationalize the banks

And deport the billionaires

We could liberate the capital

To invest in things we need

Housing, food and healthcare

They've got it all, indeed

It's all wrapped up in investments

And shooting to the moon

And if things go as they're going

They'll have more of it soon

You say you'll fix the rising prices

That are making us all frown

If you deport our neighbors

Maybe rents go down

But I've done the math

And scientists agree

If we nationalize those billions

We can all live here rent-free