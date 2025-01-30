New song: "Deport the Billionaires"

A much better deal than whatever benefit we're supposed to get from deporting our neighbors!
Deport the Billionaires
You say they're criminals
Our neighbors who came to raise their families
Clean houses, drive trucks
And work in factories
You round them up and take them off
In military planes
Carrying out your solemn vow
Back from where they came
But why is it always
The poorest of the poor
Are the ones upon whom
We're declaring war
What if we took back
What was never really theirs
Nationalize the banks
And deport the billionaires
We could liberate the capital
To invest in things we need
Housing, food and healthcare
They've got it all, indeed
It's all wrapped up in investments
And shooting to the moon
And if things go as they're going
They'll have more of it soon
You say you'll fix the rising prices
That are making us all frown
If you deport our neighbors
Maybe rents go down
But I've done the math
And scientists agree
If we nationalize those billions
We can all live here rent-free
